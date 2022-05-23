Clayton-Bradley Academy’s athletics program has experienced a tremendous amount of growth and development since the school was founded. But, our athletic program is entirely self-funded — and while the gratuity for all family donations is immeasurable, we also require some extra help from our community.
On April 30, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m., our first 5k was hosted and CBA profited by more than $37,000 with the help of 23 sponsors and families.
“Our school’s growth has had a great impact on our athletic participation,” said Grant Redmond, the athletic director and middle school girls basketball coach. And, as we transition into the next year, we hope to see further athletic growth than ever before, with a goal of 300 students (which is about 65% of our school) participating in athletics, kindergarten through 12th grade.
Part of what makes CBA’s athletic program different from other schools is that we value keeping the program inexpensive to give families the utmost experience. As an added bonus, the 5k was loads of fun for the children, adults, and teens that ran, walked, or jogged 3.1 miles, and they especially enjoyed the fun afterward.
There were games and snacks for everyone to enjoy after their exhausting labors, such as volleyball, donuts, airbrush face painting, and a mini-Bobcat run for the lower school kids. Family’s also enjoyed conversing and connecting with each other, especially getting to know new families and students who joined this year. The path went from the lower school campus, all the way through the upper school campus, and turned around about halfway through the greenway back to the lower school campus.
This was a hard path, especially on a hot day, so congrats to all our winners: Luke Bollschweiler, Sarah Bollschweiler, Andrew DeMarchis, Meghan Williams, Michael DeMarchis, Claire Bollschweiler, Dustin Henderlight, Ava Graves, Carrie Triantafillou, Kendall Terry, Jason McNeal and Lanessa DeMarchis.
Camille Clark is the student correspondent for Clayton-Bradley Academy.
