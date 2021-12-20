Clayton-Bradley Academy has exhibited its Musical Fine Arts classes for all of the school’s short history. With a fair variety of classes to choose from, students of any age and grade level can take a general music, string instrument or chorus class. Each class practices at least two days a week, for an hour and a half learning songs of their choosing to play or sing at multiple concerts per quarter. Concerts can vary location and type.
This quarter, CBA singers performed on the steps of the Blount County Courthouse, while riding on a float at Blount County Jaycees Annual Christmas Parade, at the Foothills Mall and at East Maryville Baptist church for their final and most formal concert.
The first Singers concert of the quarter took place on the steps of the Blount County Courthouse. The singers performed well known classics such as “Carol of the Bells” and “Silent Night” as well as rhythmic grooves like “Mary Sat A Rockin’” and jazzy renditions of classics like “Silver Bells.” Throughout the concert, the annual Christmas tree lighting was held, sending rays of the iconic red and green fluorescent light beaming across the sidewalk.
The next, and likely most fun, concert was held at the Blount County Jaycees Annual Christmas Parade, in which CBA Singers boarded a trailer lined with hay bale seats and festive decorations. Once prepared, the Singers took off on their voyage through the streets of downtown Maryville, singing popular Christmas carols and tossing candy to the spectators that dotted the sidewalks.
Once the parade was over, the Singers headed straight to the Foothills Mall to end the day. Once there, they performed in the center of the mall. The lineup of songs included joyous carols and emotional classics such as “There’s Still My Joy” and “Tennessee Christmas.”
A few days after, the CBA Singers performed in the grand finale of their Christmas concerts at East Maryville Baptist Church. At this performance, each and every one of the CBA Fine Arts classes had its time to shine. First, lower school’s own Bobcat Chorus sang heartwarming carols about the festive time of year and the cold of winter. Next up, the lower school strings concert played, followed by the middle school strings and choir. Next, the upper school strings and Singers performed every song they had learned over the quarter. Finally, every single class joined the stage to sing “Silent Night” accompanied by the lower, middle, and upper school strings.
