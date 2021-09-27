The art of storytelling has been around for some 36,000 years, and yet, still plays a major role in our society today. Stories preserve cultural traditions and customs as they are passed from one generation to the next, and sculpt universal connections between diverse groups of people.
As the autumn season hits full swing, Clayton-Bradley Academy’s students prepare to carry on this ancient tradition via their annual storytelling competition.
Students are permitted to procure their story in any way they choose. Some search for and select an already existing story that resonates with them, while others choose to write their own; sometimes fiction, sometimes fact.
After deciding on a story, students begin to learn their story. Stories are not to be recited, but rather told. To elaborate, students are encouraged to learn the general sequence of events in their story, and tell it in their own way as opposed to memorizing it word for word. This makes for a more organic storytelling experience that further engages students and adds color to the story.
Many students also incorporate hand gestures, movement, and other visual elements to their stories. By slowly moving towards the audience throughout the story, leaping forward or backward in climactic moments, or simply making emphatic hand gestures, students add another layer of depth, engagement and plot emphasis to their stories.
Another tactic widely used by our CBA storytellers is voice dynamics. Storytelling just isn’t as engaging without the sudden bursts of sound, and the quiet, suspenseful moments that leave the audience holding their breath. Our storytelling competitors utilize this extensively as they adjust pitch, tempo, and the volume of their voice to compose an almost musical story that will draw the attention of even the most distracted audience member.
When the 31st of August came around, our storytellers were dropped directly into the competition. First, members of each grade faced off against each other to determine a representative for the next round. The winner of each grade is awarded up to $25 in books!
After one storyteller from each of the 12 grades is selected, they are set against each other in the second round. The winners of the second round are then sent into the next and final round as well as given $50 worth of books of their choosing.
Finally, the lower, middle and high school winners go head-to-head in the final round: the school-wide competition. Ultimately, the student with the most entertaining, well-told and relatable story is declared the winner of the CBA storytelling competition and is awarded with an additional $50 in books.
The Clayton-Bradley Academy storytelling competition is a great end to the summer season and a fantastic opportunity to learn more about storytelling. Hopefully CBA students will continue this exciting tradition, honoring the beautiful art of storytelling for years to come.
