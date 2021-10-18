Every year, Clayton Bradley Academy students of all ages get together by the small tributary of Little River, Pistol Creek, to hold an annual event, Pistol Creek Day. Pistol Creek runs behind the school campus and provides a great vessel for hands-on learning as students explore its ecosystem, health and more through various activities, ranging anywhere from cardboard boat racing and canoeing, to learning about birds and removing invasive plants from the bank.
One of the most anticipated events of Pistol Creek Day is the cardboard boat race. High Students compete against their fellow advisories to construct, decorate and name a cardboard boat that they think will support the weight of two of their teammates, and carry them to victory in the race. When the day finally comes, and the boats are in the water, CBA students gather on the shore to watch as their classmates speed on to the finish line or sink in the drink in this exciting event.
Another student favorite event is the privet pulling. Privet is a rampantly invasive plant that dominates the shores of Pistol Creek, obstructing the growth of important native plants. CBA addresses this issue every year on Pistol Creek Day with the privet pulling event, in which grades 5-8 are given de-rooters to mitigate the spread of privet and other invasive species. CBA students aren’t afraid to get their hands dirty, because by the end of the hour, the shores of Pistol Creek that border the school are almost entirely stripped of privet.
New and exciting events this year include a presentation by Morton Massey of the Tennessee Ornithological Society about the birds of Pistol Creek, a presentation by butterfly expert Wanda DeWaard on butterflies and pollinators of Pistol Creek and a lecture lead by Julie Konkel of the Blount County Soil Conservation Office about understanding pollutants and mapping the creek. Last but not least is the fourth and fifth grade canoe ride, which for some may be a first-time experience in any kind of non-motorized watercraft.
Overall, Pistol Creek Day is a unique and hands-on way to learn about the ecology of a streambed and its surroundings, while having a great time in the process. Pistol Creek Day is a schoolwide favorite across the board, and will spark excitement in CBA students for years to come.
