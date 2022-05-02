One unique quality of Clayton-Bradley Academy is the openness of our doors — we love to have visitors on campus. However, due to COVID-19 over the last two years, we have regrettably been unable to host many guests or showcase our new facilities and classrooms.
But this year, we are proud to announce that Grandparents Day has been rekindled on CBA campus. Speaking as a high school student, it was incredibly exciting to see the joy, laughter, selfies and connection sparkling around the CBA campus this past April 14, from 9 am to 11 am. This special day is a noteworthy opportunity for students to showcase their learning and leadership to their grandparents. And, grandparents are also given the opportunity to ask inquisitive questions and learn about the curriculum.
The day starts off with students meeting their grandparents and/or special friends in the café, and then setting off on a student-guided tour through the campus. The freedom and lack of formality especially adds a bit of spunk — this way the grandparents can be sure to get the most authentic tour as it’s guided by their own grandkids. This also gives students the chance to demonstrate leadership skills and show grandparents what they think is special about CBA, which is something that would lack if guided by a facilitator or teacher.
However, as students guide their grandparents around campus, teachers are set up in the classrooms to answer questions, talk about the class, or just plain get to know grandparents. One grandmother remarked that “it was a real highlight to converse with the teachers to see what you were studying.” She was also impressed by the relevancy of the topics ninth grade would be covering in human geography this quarter, such as sustainability and environmental problems.
For middle school and high school, this experience was uniquely special as it’s not an opportunity many other schools are able to offer. Due to our smaller CBA population, it’s also easier for every student to bring their grandparents without crowding the space. If you participated as a grandparent in Grandparents Day this year, thank you for investing in your grandchild, learning and getting to see and know the CBA campus. Grandparents Day was a true peak from 2022, and all CBA students and teachers were excited to rekindle it this year.
