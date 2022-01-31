Clayton-Bradley Academy’s sports program is small but mighty — in the spring of 2021 we had 32 students sign up for the sports season.
This year we have a whopping total of 104 student-athletes. Our growth was exemplified at our homecoming game in early December, where our high school boys team, (led by the mighty Coach Mubarek), beat the Eagleton College and Career Academy team with a score of 68-41. Our excited, loud and spirited student section and audience added to the ambiance, as did CBA Singers and our amazing CBA cheerleaders.
To add even more to our school spirit, we were also accompanied by CBA alumni who contributed to the excitement in our electrified and full gym. This week we also honor our basketball team — seniors Hannah Rasmussen and Blake Mills for an amazing basketball season.
This spring, CBA’s seniors are preparing to present their Senior Capstone Projects. This evening can’t wait to celebrate the culmination of the CBA student experience: project-based learning, student-centered curiosity and passion and community engagement. Seniors spend three quarters researching and implementing a project that results in a product which the students then share in TEDtalk-like presentations.
Senior Capstone Projects gives students a wonderful opportunity to research and express something they’re passionate about — and this not only gives them the opportunity to dive into their passions, but it’s also an opportunity to find out what they want to do after high school. Some examples of Senior Capstone projects include a student who founded a refuge home for at-risk teens, another student who volunteered 100 hours and documented her experiences, while another student built a guitar, and another designed and taught classes for fourth-grade students.
As the “Under the Stars” theme of twinkling blue and purple lights shine on the dance floor, CBA students begin to flow through the doors in sparkling dresses and stunning suits. Students mingle and socialize under the dim lights until the music comes on — and then everyone enjoys dancing and singing their hearts away, accompanied by delicious snacks and drinks. For the third time ever in CBA history, this year’s homecoming dance takes place. Additionally, this year’s homecoming is exemplary of our year-long theme of growth (which also happens to be the theme of the 2021-2022’s CBA yearbook). With around 60 students at our homecoming dance, this may very well be the largest CBA homecoming ever. Speaking as a freshman, I’m sure this memory will be a fun one to look back on for years to come.
