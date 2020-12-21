The past few months at Clayton-Bradley Academy have been eventful. The students had to be flexible as COVID-19 led to the ending of many events and experiences.
The eighth grade was unable to take its week-long trip to historical Williamsburg, so in late October their teacher, Nicole Whitecotton, working with other teachers and administrators, brought Williamsburg to them in a week-long immersive experience complete with costumes and activities.
Clayton-Bradley Academy puts value on serving the community, so on Oct. 21 the whole school pitched in to clean the nearby Pistol Creek. Trash was removed, invasive species uprooted, and native plants and trees were planted.
There was also the annual highschool cardboard boat race. Each team built a boat made entirely of recycled cardboard and two rolls of duct tape over the course of two weeks before floating them down the river. Teacher Sarah Bollschweiler’s team won the race, while Doctor Francisco Camacho’s team won the spirit award. Dr. Camacho’s team wore custom tee shirts and decorated both their boat and a multitude of signs.
Key Club has also successfully adopted a highway to clean and is currently making plans to do so, as well as completing a drive to collect toiletries and make blankets for the YWCA. The Key Club also participated in making posters for a local nursing home. Because the new highschool building is close to being finished, Key Club also plans on helping teachers move into their new classrooms on Thursday, Dec 17.
The quarter is ending now. Due to the split attendance, some students were taking their exams through ZOOM and the school as a whole is continuing to practice safe habits in order to protect all of the students, staff and their families. This final week was full of hard work and excitement as Christmas draws nearer and school comes to a close for the year.
