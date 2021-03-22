Blount County students won special awards or took first, second or third place in the 20th annual East Tennessee History Day Regional Competition (ETHD). Winners were announced via Zoom on Saturday, March 6. This year’s virtual event featured 125 students and 78 projects. Grades 6–12 participated at the regional level from 16 public, private and home schools in 8 counties.
First and second place winners, with third place winners serving as alternates, will advance to state competition, Tennessee History Day, to be announced by the Tennessee Historical Society on April 10. From there, state winners will advance to nationals in College Park, Maryland to be held virtually in June 2021. Regional competition co-sponsors, the East Tennessee Historical Society and the University of Tennessee’s Department of History, congratulate and commend these students and their teachers on their hard work and success. (Blount County’s ETHD winners are listed at the end of this release).
Traditionally around 3,500 students compete at the school level in the East Tennessee Region. An estimated 750,000 students nationally compete in their schools.
Blount County Winners:
Junior Individual Website:
First Place, The Evolution of ASL and how it Effected American History, Noah Toncray, Clayton Bradley Academy; Teacher: Nicole Whitecotton.
Junior Group Documentary:
First Place, Alan Turing: A Modern Enigma, Samuel Sluder and Grayson Steinbach, Clayton Bradley Academy; Teacher: Nicole Whitecotton.
Second Place, An Archive to Tell the Whole Truth: The Story of the Ringelblum Archive, Katia Biegalski and Ellie Wood, Clayton Bradley Academy; Teacher: Liz Shugart.
Third Place, Unlikely Messengers: Animal Communications in the First World War, Alex Eddlemon and George Mancini. Clayton Bradley Academy; Teacher: Nicole Whitecotton.
Junior Group Exhibit:
First Place, The Letter That Broke Out, Georgia Hatcher, Nick Karpenkov, and Ellie Rittenhouse, Clayton Bradley Academy; Teacher: Nicole Whitecotton.
Third Place, The Father of The Radio Guglielmo Marconi, Brandon Hager, Bentley Larsen, and Tatum Taylor, Clayton Bradley Academy; Teacher: Nicole Whitecotton.
Junior Individual Performance:
First Place, Out-Spied: Communication in the Culper Spy Ring, Eve Hutchinson, Clayton Bradley Academy; Teacher: Nicole Whitecotton.
Second Place, Dance as Communication, Addison O’Dell, Clayton Bradley Academy; Teacher: Liz Shugart.
Third Place, You Can’t Touch Love; the Impact of Annie Sullivan, Olivia Campbell, Clayton Bradley Academy; Teacher: Nicole Whitecotton.
Junior Group Performance:
First Place, Harriet Tubman and the Secret Code of the Underground Railroad, Antoinette Bruce and Bergen Erickson, Clayton Bradley Academy; Teacher: Nicole Whitecotton.
Second Place, Queen Liluokalani’s Message of Hope that Touched the World, Keya Patel and Sonora Rodriguez, Clayton Bradley Academy; Teacher: Nicole Whitecotton.
Senior Individual Performance:
First Place. Steve Jobs: A Visionary, Pioneer and Transformer of Technology, and a Man Who Put the World of Communication in the Palm of a Hand, Ethan Elder, STEM Co-Op; Teacher: Allison Elder.
Special Awards
Dan and Mary Shannon Award for Best Use of Primary Sources, Junior Division
First Place, Junior Group Documentary, Unlikely Messengers: Animal Communications in the First World War, Alex Eddlemon and George Mancini, Clayton Bradley Academy; Teacher: Nicole Whitecotton.
Making History Personal Award, Junior Division, Junior Group Performance, Queen Liluokalani’s Message of Hope that Touched the World, Keya Patel and Sonora Rodriguez, Clayton Bradley Academy; Teacher: Nicole Whitecotton.
Best Project in Civil War Era History Award
Second Place, Junior Group Performance, Harriet Tubman and the Secret Code of the Underground Railroad, Antoinette Bruce and Bergen Erickson, Clayton Bradley Academy; Teacher: Nicole Whitecotton.
