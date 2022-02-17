Volunteer registration is open for the 33rd Ijams River Rescue, presented by TVA, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 12. A rain date is set for Saturday, March 19.
Ijams Nature Center’s annual community-wide event removes tons of trash and tires from sites along the Tennessee River and its creek tributaries in Knox, Anderson, Blount and Loudon counties.
This all-outdoor event is a safe way for individuals, families and groups to be active together and make a positive difference in the community for humans and wildlife. There are cleanup sites on land, along the shoreline (boots/waders recommended) and on the water (personal kayaks/canoes required).
Potential volunteers can learn more and sign up for a site at Ijams.org/ijams-river-rescue. Slots fill on a first-come, first-served basis, and typically book quickly. The deadline to register is Monday, Feb. 28, or until all slots have been filled.
Groups from scout troops, churches and other organizations may sign up to do a particular site together. All members of a group should register individually to complete the waiver and provide personal contact information should Ijams need to communicate with all volunteers at a particular site.
Site captains will be stationed at each site. Bags, gloves, and other supplies will be provided.
All volunteers will receive a free t-shirt featuring a turtle designed by Stephen Lyn Bales.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.