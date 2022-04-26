Join Keep Blount Beautiful and Little River Watershed Association from 10 a.m. to noon on April 30 for a cleanup of Pistol Creek along the greenway in Alcoa. Volunteer parking is available in the greenway parking lot at the end of King Court by U.S. Food. Additional parking is available at Hickory Construction.
Litter pickers, gloves, garbage bags, and a limited amount of waders and boots will be provided. Volunteers should wear clothes and shoes that can get wet or dirty and are encouraged to bring muck boots if they have them. Lunch will be provided after the cleanup.
This event is one of the events in celebration of the Blount County Great American Cleanup (BCGAC), an initiative that encourages residents to take action to improve and beautify their community. Tennessee Valley Authority sponsors the BCGAC.
For more information, visit the Upcoming Events tab at KeepBlountBeautiful.org or contact the office at 865-681-4809/keepblount@gmail.com
