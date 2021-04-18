The Greater Knoxville Chapter of Citizens’ Climate Lobby (CCL) will co-host a virtual Climate Advocate Training workshop.
The state-wide, interactive workshop will focus on national policies to address climate change. Attendees will learn the basics of becoming effective climate advocates and review CCL methodology of creating political will. Members of the media are welcome to attend.
The event takes place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 1, via Zoom. Cost: Free but registration is required at CCLUSA.org/TNCATW. A Zoom link will be sent upon registration.
“Climate solutions are a priority,” noted Curtis Baysinger, a CCL volunteer helping to organize the event. “We need to make sure our Tennessee senators and representatives are part of the solution. We are truly blessed to live in a country where citizen engagement is valued and encouraged. As citizens, it’s not only our right but our duty to be engaged and to express ourselves. Remember, politicians don’t create political will, they respond to it.”
In particular, CCL supports the bipartisan Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act (H.R. 2307), which will drive down America’s carbon pollution by 30% in the first five years, and put us on the path to net-zero emissions by 2050.
