Many questions surround climate science, and Tom Werkema Jr. will address those questions in a presentation entitled “Climate Science — What You Think We Know, What We Really Know and What We Don’t Know” at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 12, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Maryville. The program is hosted by the St. Paul Lutheran Church Men’s Group, and the public is invited.
The program is free to attend. “Not even an offering! No baskets or anything!” Tom Sims, president of the men’s group, said with a chuckle. “We’ll enjoy fellowship and learn what Tom Werkema has to say. This is for anybody and everybody, not just men.”
Werkema is highly qualified to set the record straight on climate science. He is an internationally known expert on climate change and ozone depletion science and politics and was recognized by the Nobel Peace Prize Committee for his contribution to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change award, shared with Al Gore in 2007. He was involved in, and for over 20 years attended, United Nations meetings of the Montreal Protocol on Substances that Deplete the Ozone Layer, Framework Convention on Climate Change and Strategic Implementation of Chemical Management.
“The science has not changed very rapidly,” Werkema said. “Our understanding improves a little bit as time goes on, but fundamentally, it’s the same science we had when the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change published their first science assessment in 1990. I started attending climate change meetings at the international level in 1993.”
The basics
Werkema will begin the presentation with the basics.
“First, for the international community, there is no disagreement that we have global warming,” he said. “We disagree on how much of that is anthropogenic, a big word that simply means manmade.
“If you look at the last million years of temperatures, there is no doubt that today, we are at or exceeding peak levels we have seen in the last million years. More important, temperatures are increasing today more rapidly than at any other time that we’ve observed in the temperature records of the last million years. Those are very factual. At the program I will talk about the sources of that information. How do we know what the temperature was a million years ago?”
He will also address greenhouse gases and how they affect climate — and he will talk about what “climate” actually means.
“Everybody talks about the sun. Are we getting more or less radiation from the sun?” Werkema said. “Fundamentally, the earth is heated by the energy from the sun. It comes to the earth, it hits the ground, and re-radiates back into space. That energy, by the first law of thermodynamics, says that energy coming in had better equal the energy going out or you’re accumulating energy. If you’re accumulating energy, you’re getting hotter and hotter and hotter.
“When we talk about the greenhouse effect, that’s not what we’re talking about. We’re talking about the barrier that prevents that re-radiation energy going back into space.”
Other questions: What role do clouds play in climate science? Why is Antarctica actually getting colder while the Arctic is getting warmer? Werkema will also address the unknowns, and the possible effects globally, for the United States and for East Tennessee in specific.
“We really need to understand climate better and do smart things,” he said. He will discuss some of those “smart things” at the program, as well.
Food for thought
Sims said the men’s group has done social and service work for St. Paul Lutheran for more than 20 years. Men’s meetings are held monthly, but a couple of times a year, they are open to the community as a whole when the program topic warrants.
“When I heard (Werkema) was connected with the Nobel Prize, that’s something you don’t hear of in Blount County,” Sims said. “That was of interest even before I heard what his subject was. There are so many views and opinions around climate change. To have someone who has been working with this at the UN level and globally for years — it will be fascinating to get someone who knows what they’re talking about, get an expert opinion, on this topic. I think this will cover a lot of bases and answer questions and raise questions for everybody there.”
Werkema graduated from the University of Michigan in 1971 with a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering and in 1975 from Seidman Graduate School, a division of Grand Valley State University, with an MBA. He worked in the chemical industry for a variety of companies, building chemical plants, running them as plant manager, and in 1987, became business manager for the $200 million Industrial Chemical Division of Pennwalt. In 1993, he became vice president of Government Activities for Paris-based Arkema Inc, the Pennwalt successor. In 2012, he retired from full-time work and served as ASHRAE (American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air-Conditioning Engineers) vice president and Technology Council chair (2013-14). ASHRAE writes building standards globally and has 58,000 members.
Currently, Werkema leads the AARP TaxAide program that completed 1,860 returns for low-income and elderly residents last year. He is currently on the Alcoa First United Methodist Church Council, having led in 2017-2018. He and his wife, author Suzanne Werkema, live in Louisville.
