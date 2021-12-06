Cloyd's Creek Cemetery Association will hold its annual Christmas Memorial Luminary Service at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 11 at the old Cloyd's Creek Presbyterian Church, located at the corner of Cloyd's Church and Cloyd's Creek roads. Guest speaker will be the Rev. Kenny Queener, a native of the Greenback community.
There will be the reading of a list of memorials for those luminaries placed on the graves of loved ones buried in Cloyd's Creek Cemetery, along with those given in memory of individuals buried in other cemeteries. Luminaries will also be given in honor of friends and loved ones. All interested persons are invited to attend this remembrance service.
