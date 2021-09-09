Cloyd's Creek Cemetery Association will have its annual Meadow Day on Saturday, Sept. 11, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The location will be the site of the old Cloyd's Creek Presbyterian Church, located at the corner of Cloyd's Creek and Cloyd's Church roads.
Gospel singing will take place from 10 a.m. to noon, followed by dinner on the grounds at noon. Attendees are asked to bring a covered dish and canned drinks for the meal, and lawn chairs. A silent auction will be held at 2 p.m. to benefit the Cloyd's Creek Cemetery.
