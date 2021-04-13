Cloyd's Creek Cemetery Association will hold a rummage and bake sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 17 at the old Cloyd's Creek Presbyterian Church, located at the corner of Cloyd's Creek and Cloyd's Church roads.
The sale will benefit Cloyd's Creek Cemetery Association Scholarship Fund. The scholarship is awarded each year to a rising high school senior who has family buried in Cloyd's Creek Cemetery. For more information on the schoalrship, contact Robin Kizer Cagle at 865-309-9502.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.