After a 10-week program designed to help entrepreneurs streamline ideas and get advice from those who’ve already been successful, there are 13 more individuals in Blount County ready to take the next steps.
The fall graduation was held Nov. 16 for CO.STARTERS, an international entrepreneur program that got its start here in Tennessee. The local program is offered by Sky City Entrepreneur Center in Maryville, and this is the second class to complete the 10-week session.
Facilitators were Greg Rowe and Cliff Caudill, with Saralyn Banks serving as mentor. The program takes 12 businesses each session. Two of the participants this time were working together.
“Everything starts with an idea, right?” Rowe asked those present. “You have an idea. What do you do then?” He said this program helps participants organize their thoughts and think about ways to contribute to the community by supporting area businesses already established.
At the graduation on Wednesday evening, each CO.STARTER participant gave a presentation of the businesses they are starting and how the program has helped them.
Connor Antonio has started Renovation Nerd. His services include anything from laying subfloors to changing out faucets and replacing exterior doors to designing fireplace mantles and adding cabinetry or closet space.
He said just about everyone has dealt with contractors and others in the business who are unreliable and hard to get in touch with. He said his first priority is to always answer the phone and keep customers in the loop about their repairs.
Fellow classmate Rebecca Caldwell has focused her attention of creating a marketing firm that can meet all demands of a company needing to get exposure. She said a social media presence is a must; it’s no longer enough to put your name on a billboard or park bench. She said her business can fill in the gaps.
Fit. Green. Happy. projects manager Jackie Eul also took the CO.STARTERS class to see what could be gained as she leads this nonprofit, an arm of the Mountain Challenge program at Maryville College. She said the vision of Fit. Green. Happy. is to positively affect everyone in Blount County with fitness programs, environmental stewardship and better mental health.
Eul said to be able to put the brakes on and listen to others in the class has been valuable. “To be able to sit and think about your business for three hours is priceless,” she told the crowd. She added that facilitators also recommended that these entrepreneurs think small at first and narrow their focus.
Aaron Killian, someone who has been involved with the Maryville Downtown Association for years, came to CO.STARTERS with an idea to create a marketplace co-op. But after a few weeks in, he made the choice to pivot with another idea.
“I came up with the idea of a merchant co-op which was going to be antiques, crafts and collectibles,” he said. “Three weeks in, I realized that was way too grandiose of an idea.”
Instead, this entrepreneur will be starting a vintage toy store that can also include comics and collectibles. He has a site picked out.
Husband and wife Chris and Jessica Mann came to CO.STARTERS with ideas of launching a bar and music venue in the community. Like the others, these two soon realized a brick-and-mortar location might be something to work on after getting clientele built up. They are now proposing to offer a personal bar experience for corporate events, bridal showers and family gatherings. Jessica has spent 10 years in the bar industry.
‘We have transitioned our idea into a more personalized bar experience,” Chris said. “With (Jessica’s) expertise and our willingness to personalize, CO.STARTERS gave us the motivation and idea to build off of.”
Three individuals whose passion for baking led them to start their own bakeries. Meade Armstrong and Sarah Miller started United Bakery together, offering bagels and other sourdough products.
Miller said she moved here from Chicago in 2016 and noticed there were no bagel shops — so she learned how to make them.
That progressed into an online presence, which is where she met Armstrong.
Meade is a former music teacher who left that for the baking world. She said she will be moving across country soon, but the knowledge gained from CO.STARTERS will prove helpful wherever the future leads.
“This class helped us figure out who we want to be individually and separately,” Miller said.
Lisa Ratner-Blanchard is the founder of Beyond Common Bakery. Her baked goods include cinnamon rolls, macarons and shortbreads. She also brought a product she makes called Golden Syrup, that she said contains only three ingredients and can be used to sweeten drinks like tea and coffee, in marinades and sauces and in baking as substitutes for sugar.
“It is one product that does many things unlike many products that do only one thing,” she said.
Earning his living as a building inspector in Chicago before moving here in 2015, James Tente said his idea to offer his expertise is the next chapter in his life where he can choose his own clients and help them save money. He said he keeps current on building codes and can offer advice to commercial developers, architects and contractors by looking over their plans on paper and pointing out flaws.
“I can solve problems before they become problems,” he said.
The final presentation of the night was from Jonnay Wenger, who said she moved here for the excellent schools. And while it’s a great environment for outdoor discovery, she said there are times during the summer and winter when outdoor play is impossible. That’s why she wants to create an indoor space where parents can take their preschool children while enjoying coffee with friends.
It’s a third place, Wenger explained, with the others being work and home. She has picked out Lil Cub Den as a possible name for her business.
Two of the CO.STARTER graduates were not present Wednesday — Laura Cavin and Maelea Galyon.
Shannon Bryant was recognized for her leadership with this program as community manager at Sky City. Killian won the Gold Star award for engaging customers in his CO.STARTERS journey.
According to Bryant, the next session will likely be offered in March 2023. The Starters’ cost for the program was just $100 thanks to sponsors Pinnacle Financial Partners, Epic Nine Marketing Outfitters, Paul Boyles Executive Coach, The Neighborhood Chef, Allevia Technology, Lendio Greater Knoxville and several private sponsors.
The evening concluded with a toast by Lane Shuler, a Sky City board member who encouraged these entrepreneurs to believe in themselves and hit the ground running.
