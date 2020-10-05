Coalition for Appalachian Ministry Cabin Crafts will hold its annual fall festival from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Oct. 9 and 10. The store that sells handmade crafts from several artists and crafts people from around the region is located at 1329 Wears Valley Road, Townsend. The event will also include food and musical entertainment. Admission is free.
