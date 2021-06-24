Two Blount County brothers who served their country in wartime and went on to enjoy careers with Blount County Schools are being celebrated this weekend.
John M. Cochran turned 96 on June 23 and his brother, Charles G. Cochran, turned 91 on June 21. They are the sons of the late Cecil and Carmer Peterson Cochran. The family includes six children, but three are deceased.
The youngest, Darlene Kerley, is honoring her brothers with a reception from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, June 27, at 268 Royal Oaks Drive in Maryville. Friends and relatives are invited to stop by. They request no gifts.
“Fine as frog hair,” is how John described how he feels as he inches closer to becoming a centenarian. He lives in Blount County on property that was given to his great-great-grandfather in a land grant many years ago. John built his house there in 1979.
Charles resides in Maryville with his wife, Mary Jo. They have one daughter and a grandchild.
John graduated from Greenback High School, growing up in Morganton, a town that no longer exists, in Loudon County. He went to work for Greenback Motor Company after graduating but was drafted into the Army, in 1950.
“I was one of the first ones drafted in the Korean War,” he said. He would serve his country for two years and came back to East Tennessee in 1952 to work for a Ford dealership in Maryville.
His time in the Army included a stint in Germany. John was a motor inspector and said he was working one day when he ran into Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower and his troops. “I dodged him and got out of the way,” John recalled.
He would spend 21 years with the Ford Motor Company, specializing in automatic transmissions. John said he was one of the first to work on them.
Charles graduated from Greenback School in 1949 and decided his best option was to volunteer for military service.
“I was subject to the draft, so I volunteered to get what I wanted,” he explained. So he joined the Air Force, in 1951.
He and John were serving their country at the same time. Charles said he spent two tours in England, three tours in Vietnam and was stationed across the country, from Texas and Wyoming to South Carolina and Alabama.
In all, Charles would devote 23 ½ years to the Air Force. He was also a member of the Tennessee State Guard for 18 years, climbing to the rank of brigadier general.
John and Charles played basketball at Greenback School. Charles said the school didn’t have a football program at the time.
These two set off on another similar path after their military service. John was recruited to teach auto mechanics at Blount County’s vocational school at William Blount. He stayed there for a brief time and then joined the vocational staff at Heritage High.
Charles would end up teaching the same thing at William Blount, retiring in 1991. His wife was also employed by the school system.
So was John’s. His wife, the late Bessie Mae “Jill” Cochran, taught for more than 40 years, first at Lanier and then Eagleton. She died in 2012. They were married for 59 years.
Despite having offers to work for the U.S. Post Office while he was teaching, Charles said he felt like he was where he needed to be.
“I touched a lot of lives,” he said.
Both of these veterans said they don’t have any special formula on how to live a long life. Genetics is part of it, they surmise. Their mom lived to be 98.
Today, John raises a garden and keeps busy on his 3 ½ acres in South Blount County. He said he goes to a fitness center three days a week. He is a longtime member of Maryville First United Methodist Church.
Charles and Mary Jo reside in Maryville, not far from John. Their home church is Monte Vista Baptist.
For years John raised black Angus cattle. When he was only 11, his dad made him work at the family mill in Morganton, grinding corn.
“I learned at an early age the world of work,” he said.
