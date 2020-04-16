Cold Springs Community Club will be holding a fundraiser on Saturday, April 18. Because they have had to cancel monthly activities multiple times, this event will help with raising money to cover operating expenses.
Hamburger and hot dog plates by way of curbside service will be offered beginning at 5 p.m. Saturday. Pre-orders only and only pick up service will be available. Orders must be placed by 5 p.m. on Friday, April 17. They can be placed by private message on Facebook Messenger. The Facebook page can be found by searching Cold Springs Community Club.
The menu will be as follows: hamburger/cheeseburger plate $8 and hot dog plate $8. Plates include chips, drink and dessert. Delivery will be available in a limited area.
Donations via PayPal are accepted at the following e-mail address: blugrasstn@bellsouth.net
