Cold Springs Community Club will hold it’s monthly gospel singing outdoors on Saturday, May 9. Hamburger and hot dog plates will be available for curbside pickup by pre-order. Orders must be turned in by 5 p.m. on Friday, May 8, on Facebook Messenger.
Singing will begin around 6 p.m. Featured group, The Gospel Pioneers will be singing along with host group, Crossroads. Address is 616 Cold Springs Road in Walland. Bring lawn chairs since this is an outdoor event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.