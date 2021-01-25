This school year’s first semester is officially over and the second semester has begun. Eagleton Middle School has been taking the coronavirus seriously. All are hoping this semester goes as smoothly as the first.
Winter sports are starting to come to an end. Spring sports are starting soon, which will include tryouts.
Last year, Eagleton was planning to add a College and Career Academy to the middle school, but plans are delayed due to the pandemic. It is the goal now to open the academy with its first ninth grade class beginning in the fall of 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.