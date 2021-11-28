Charles M. Hall Alumni Association will sponsor a workshop at 11 a.m. Dec. 20, at Bethel Baptist Church, 537 N. Hall Road, Alcoa, for students interested in applying for the 2022 college scholarship.
Interested students should contact their school counselor by Tuesday, Nov. 30.
Masks are required and social distancing will be implemented at the workshop.
