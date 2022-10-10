Visit Knoxville is pleased to announce colorful new informational markers installed at World’s Fair Park in partnership with the City of Knoxville and the Knoxville History Project.
Eight markers have been installed throughout the park to provide locals and visitors information on the 1982 World’s Fair.
The markers were created to tell a few of the many stories of places and events that took place throughout the footprint of the Fair — from the Foundry to Second Creek Greenway. Passersby can enjoy the markers at their own leisure, as they are not in numerical order, but do tell an encompassing story of the Fair. Art
and images on the markers are original from 1982.
The markers were placed to commemorate the 40th Anniversary of the 1982 World’s Fair.
Marker placement references those places and events, including: the Sunsphere, the Court of Flags, the Foundry, the International Pavilions (by the Knoxville Museum of Art), the Candy Factory Building, the Tennessee Amphitheater, the China Pavilion (on Second Creek Greenway), and the US Pavilion (on the pedestrian bridge between the Knoxville Convention Center and the Second Creek Greenway).
“These markers are such an incredible gift to the city,” said City of Knoxville Mayor Kincannon. “We look forward to our community enjoying their memories of the 1982 World’s Fair and welcoming all to experience the beauty and history of World’s Fair Park for years to come.”
“These markers have been in the works for several months and getting them installed as we close out the wonderful 40th Anniversary Celebration in October is very fitting,” said Kim Bumpas, president of Visit Knoxville. “We appreciate our local partners at Printedge, the Public Building Authority, and the Knoxville History Project for bringing this vision to life.”
“It was a pleasure to work with Visit Knoxville on interpreting World’s Fair Park in a way that will help both local folks and visitors understand what happened there in 1982,” said Jack Neely, executive director of the Knoxville History Project. “It was a fun opportunity to remember the Fair, and it was also personally enlightening to do fresh research into this major event. I learned much more about how the World’s Fair reflected and maybe even affected the world at large.”
The self-guided tour of the markers has been added to the Tours page on visitknoxville.com and information about the 1982 World’s Fair can be found at worlds
