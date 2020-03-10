Blount County Community Action Agency will distribute commodities on Thursday, March 19. Those who qualify by income may pick up available commodities between 9 a.m. and noon. No appointment is necessary but you must have identification.
Those picking up commodities for others must have a signed permission slip to do so. Eligibility will be based on total household income not in excess of the State-established maximum percentage of the poverty line for appropriate household size. BCCAA is located in the former Hubbard School, 3509 Tuckaleechee Pike, Maryville. This project is funded by the Tennessee Department of Agriculture.
