Girl Scout troops across the 46-county region of Girl Scout Council of the Southern Appalachians have nearly 300,000 boxes of delicious cookies on hand that need to find a home.
The cookie program allows troops to raise funds for their troop activities, outdoor adventures and community projects.
The absence of these funds means that girls will not get to experience these educational and leadership development programs.
A digital cookie store launch will allow the community to go online and purchase cookies that consumers can donate or purchase for delivery at a later date, when it is safe to do so. This will help local troops in their community move their cookie inventory and fund their Girl Scout experiences for the year. Community members may also choose to purchase cookies for donation to food banks, first responders, healthcare workers or assisted living facilities.
Visit girlscoutcsa.org and click on “Digital Cookie” banner. Choose “Have Girl Scout deliver the cookies” and type in your home address or preferred delivery address.
Cookies will be delivered as soon as it is safe do so.
