The room full of people gathered at 705 E. Lincoln St. in Alcoa Tuesday morning came together in a celebratory mood because they all believe in second chances.
The occasion was the ribbon cutting for the opening of Family Promise of Blount County’s thrift store, called Second Chance. It has been open now for about a month and funds generated there will help homeless families living in this community.
The ceremony held Tuesday was brought indoors because of the cold temperatures. Attendees got to take a look around the store, enjoy refreshments and spend time with those responsible for making this all happen.
Caroline Lamar is Family Promise’s executive director, taking over from Kathi Parkins, who retired. She thanked all who had a role in this journey.
“On behalf of the staff and board of directors and all of our volunteers — this is a big moment for our organization,” Lamar said. “One that has been a dream for many for a very long time. We are so excited to see it come to fruition.”
Board President Phil Hoffman was present, along with others on the board of this nonprofit, including outgoing president Kevin Ross, Karen Hobby, Steve Wigley, Lauren Emert and Rick Hudolin. Orhers who have worked or volunteered with the agency, like Robert Sliker, Jackie Mills and Tonia Latham attended as well.
Family Promise was also represented by April Smith, program coordinator, Lorrie Crockett, who serves as director of community engagement and bookkeeper DeeDee McGhee.
After the ceremonial ribbon cutting, attendees were invited to shop. Lamar said she has had so much response already from people wanting to donate items for the shop.
“This means great things for our organization, working toward creating a community where every child has a home and a safe place to group up so they can be the best they can possibly be.”
Ross, Lamar said, was very instrumental in getting the building purchased for the thrift store. She said Hoffman has worked tireless on many fronts.
“You can usually find him with his pickup truck out picking up donations,” the executive director said. “And working really hard on behalf of our clients and families to make this happen.”
Family Promise provides emergency shelter for homeless families in Blount County by partnering with local churches who provide the space.
Families in the program can also take advantage of transitional housing once they are ready to leave the shelter program. Case managers are provided to those who take part in the Going Home, Staying Home, once they are out on their own.
The agency recently celebrated its 10th anniversary in this community. The day center is located at the former Bungalow United Methodist Church.
