The Community Church at Tellico Village serves many local missions/ministries and The Good Shepherd Center is one of them. The Good Shepherd Center has been in Madisonville since 1985 and serves the Monroe County area. It has certainly been impacted by the economic shut down.
Between 9 a.m. and noon on May 7 in the Community Church’s parking lot, they will be collecting food items for The Good Shepherd. A similar food drive will be held at the same time/date at the Kahite Parking lot.
Community Church is located at 130 Chota Road, Loudon.
Marion Elrod, a member of the church’s Mission Team and a volunteer at the Good Shepherd is coordinating the effort. She stated, “during this critical period before everyone begins to work again, the entire community must come together to help those less fortunate.”
The Good Shepherd provides food at no cost to approximately 1,500 families a month the increase in demand from new clients is stretching its resources.
Tina Smith, director at The Good Shepherd said, “because entire families are staying at home, with no school lunch programs, less restaurant visits and lost wages, there is a real need for additional food items, food stamps can only do so much.”
The center has requested child friendly food items, as well as any other food items: instant oatmeal, fruit cups, yogurt, soup, ramen noodles, cereal bars, Pop tarts, juice boxes, peanut butter / cheese crackers, canned entrees (such as ravioli or beans and franks), shelf stable milk, raisins/dried fruit, canned fruit, popcorn.
Those who wish to make a monetary donation can mail a check to The Good Shepherd Center, PO Box 353, 5150 Highway 411 S. Madisonville, TN 37354.
Currently the Good Shepherd provides food to an average of 1,500 people a month and distributes approximately 30,000 pounds of food per month. Financial support comes primarily from donations from many local churches, local businesses and individuals.
The Good Shepherd Center was started in 1993, the founding churches were: Buckner Methodist Church, First United Methodist, Madisonville Presbyterian and St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church. The center was created to minister to people in crisis.
The support services are rendered today for Monroe County residents that request food, clothing or financial aid for utility bills. The Good Shepherd Center provides these services free of charge and is a nonprofit 501(c) (3) organization.
