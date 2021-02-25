A few members of the community reached out to Keep Blount Beautiful about getting Carpenters Grade Road cleaned up, so the nonprofit collaborated with Little River Watershed Association to organize the Carpenters Grade Road Cleanup on Saturday, Feb 20.
Over 30 volunteers met at Pistol Creek Wetland Center and picked up 60 bags of trash at the wetlands center, located in Maryville.
“It is amazing to see what can get done when members of our community decide to take action!” said Brittney Whipple, executive director for KBB. Then 60 bags of litter were picked up in just two hours. KBB and LRWA collaborated with the City of Maryville to get the trash disposed of after the cleanup.
There are other volunteer opportunities listed on the KBB website, www.keepblountbeauti
ful.org. The next event is also with LRWA- the Townsend Community Cleanup on March 20. Supplies will be available at the Townsend Visitors Center from 10 a.m.-1 p.m., and volunteers can participate anytime during that time frame at their own convenience.
