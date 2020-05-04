The Community Food Connection is continuing to serve anyone in need of food assistance in Blount County.
Distribution has been changed to drive through only, and volunteers are respecting social distancing standards.
A volunteer will load food shelf staples into cars along with any additional items that are available, including perishables like produce, eggs, etc.
CFC is located at 311 Whitecrest Drive in Maryville, just off Highway 129 and Foch Street.
Open hours are 10 a.m. to noon on Mondays and Saturdays and from 10 a.m. to noon, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesdays.
For more information, call 865-977-4400 during hours of operation.
