The big news in 2021 for Community Food Connection was its move to a larger space at New Midland Plaza in Alcoa, where consistently, 3,000 clients per month receive free groceries.
Less than three months into 2022 and this food ministry has another change that is designed to help even more individuals and families. Operating hours for years have always been mornings on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays.
But this month, CFC added Thursday evening hours, from 5-7.
That’s been possible, said CFC Vice-president Kevin Kilmer, because organizations and businesses have stepped up to volunteer.
Arconic employees volunteered and served on the second Thursday in February; Next week, which will be Feb. 24, members of RIO Revolution Church will be on hand to help CFC clients shop for groceries.
Our plan is to go every Thursday night beginning in April,” Kilmer said. “We have been fortunate that other groups have been stepping up.’
Arconic will be on the schedule every second Thursday and RIO Revolution is taking every fourth Thursday. Kilmer said the Spanish Honors Society at Maryville High School has signed on for the first Thursday. That group will start in March.
“They wanted to reach out to the Hispanic community,” Kilmer said. “This is a way for students in grade 10-12 in the honors society to help the Community Food Connection and connect with the Hispanic population in Blount County.”
Kilmer said the rest of the weeks will be staffed by regular volunteers from CFC.
It has been the goal of CFC to expand with evening hours since moving to New Midland. Kilmer said they want to be able to serve people who work daytime shifts and can’t make it during morning hours. Some have had to ask others to pick up items for them.
“A lot of people work retail or fast-food and they are working during those times,’ he said. “We are just trying to make it easier for them to come in and get what they need.”
It began with an ask. Kilmer said he talked to quite a few organizations. He said the extra space at the new location means they have ample storage space for more products and the parking that’s needed.
They have also reached more people because of higher visibility. CFC is located between Burkes and Goodwill, two popular retail outlets.
The food CFC distributes comes from Second Harvest Food Bank, from food drives at places like Food City and Kroger, donations and what is called “rescue food” from grocery stores and Horn of Plenty.
That means CFC clients are able to get fresh fruits and vegetables in addition to the canned and boxed items like soups, cereal, rice and beans. Because CFC now has freezer space, meats are more readily available.
There will be 10 volunteers who will be present on Thursday evenings to help clients select groceries, Kilmer said. in the past, pre-packed bags of groceries were handed out based on family size. That has changed and reduced waste and returns, Kilmer said.
Arconic actually began volunteering in January, explained Christy Newman, community relations manager. She said there were eight that volunteered in January and 12 this month. Some employees brought family members to assist.
Newman added it is the hope of Arconic that the Employee Resource Groups at the company will take over recruiting the volunteers from month to month.
“Arconic Tennessee Operations is happy to be able to provide volunteers for Community Food Connection one evening a month this year,” Newman said. “This commitment will enable the organization to be open during evening hours — reaching more of our community’s population when they need it most.”
The needs are real. Inflation has resulted in higher prices for lots of products, Kilmer said. The breakdown of who CFC serves is 25% seniors and 25% children. Those are the most vulnerable populations.
While word is still getting out about the expanded hours, Kilmer said he is confident it will be popular and grow over time.
“There is just a real need for it,” he said. We knew this was something we had to do.”
