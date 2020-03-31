The Community Food Connection in Maryville has remained open thus far and wants to continue serving those in need. However, the nonprofit food ministry is beginning to run short of volunteers.
The organization has changed its distribution system and is handing out pre-prepared bags rather than client choice. Clients do not enter the main part of the building, only the entry hall. Then they go back outside to the rear door and are given a grocery basket with the bags plus meat, eggs and produce when available. This is being done this to prevent direct contact with anybody.
CFC is also limiting the number of volunteers inside the building and practicing social distancing. Unfortunately, many volunteers are elderly and are beginning to be reluctant to volunteer. Those who feel comfortable to spend a few hours helping out may prevent CFC from having to close. They are doing all they can to protect volunteers and clients, said board president Bob Haralson. He said his organization feels they need to continue to distribute food to the needy of Blount County.
To prevent the store form being crowded, those who wish to volunteer should contact Diana Vickers, vickers.diana3@gmail.com, so she can coordinate volunteers to keep the traffic at the store to a minimum.
