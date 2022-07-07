Community Food Connection of Blount County has received $3,000 from the Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation to help feed neighbors in their time of need. The Community Food Connection of Blount County will use the gift to purchase bread for Blount County clients.
“We are so appreciative of the $ 3,000 gift from the Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation. This is the 13th consecutive year of this support. It is especially needed during this time of high inflation and expensive food prices. More people are experiencing food insecurity and need help than ever before. This gift offers nourishment and hope. The Community Food Connection of Blount County and, in turn, our clients will benefit from the continued generosity of the Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation,” said Diane Kilmer, president.
The Community Food Connection of Blount County has been providing food for hunger relief for 31 years. We recently moved to a larger, more convenient location and have added evening shopping hours in order to meet the increased needs of the community. As a volunteer-based organization, the grant provided by the Food Lion Feeds Charitable Organization will be used entirely for nutritious foods for our clients. The board of directors, volunteers and over 44,000 clients served last year thank Food Lion for making a difference.
The Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation is committed to supporting families facing food insecurity across its 10-state footprint. Established in 2001, the foundation provides financial support for programs and organizations dedicated to feeding local neighbors in the communities it serves. Since its inception, the foundation has awarded more than $15 million in grants.
