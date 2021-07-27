The revamp is complete and the sign is hanging at Community Food Connection of Blount County’s new home in Alcoa.
CFC held its grand opening on Thursday, July 22, after completing the move from its former location on Whitecrest Drive in Maryville. The food pantry had been there for more than 10 years.
The newly remodeled 5,000-square-foot building is between two retail outlets, Goodwill and Burkes. The site once was occupied by Maryville-Alcoa Christian Supply.
“This doubles our previous space and increases what we can do for the community,” said Linda Wells, vice president of the CFC board of directors. She said the nonprofit serves between 300 and 400 families each week.
This is done with a volunteer staff. Area churches and businesses provide financial assistance, along with individuals.
The move comes during a celebratory time for CFC — its 30th anniversary. Wells said the pantry was founded in 1991 by the Blount County Ecumenical Action Council. Its first home was a former ice house in Maryville.
“We served about 20 families a week at the beginning,” Wells said.
CFC is set up so clients can come inside to shop for their family needs instead of being handed a bag that has been preselected. Wells said families can select their own cereals, canned vegetables and fruit. There is also fresh produce, bread and meats that are donated from stores like Walmart, Food City and Walgreens and also local restaurants including Chick-fil-A, Starbucks and Panera Bread.
The larger store means there is ample room for refrigerators and freezers that extend the shelf life of perishable foods, Wells explained. She said a majority of their nonperishables comes from Second Harvest Food Bank.
During the pandemic, CFC had its distribution as a drive-thru affair, but inside shopping has resumed. The pantry is open from 10 a.m. to noon on Mondays and Saturdays and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesdays.
To sign up to receive free food, a photo ID is required along with names and birthdates of members in the household.
The huge parking lot is what Wells and other board members are excited about at the new location. She said parking was always a problem at the former site.
They also have been able to partner with a group, Combat Veterans Motorcycle Group, that serves veterans from CFC’s site on certain Saturday afternoons. The partnership is working great, Wells said.
There are still some community members who have showed up at the former site. Wells said CFC is doing all it can to get the word out about the move. A large sign at the entrance has helped, she said.
The pandemic isn’t over, and some will lose their places to live as aid runs out, Wells said. She said CFC will be there to help feed those most in need.
“We are beginning to see our numbers increase,” she said. “I have seen new faces since we’ve moved in.”
