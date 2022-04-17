TOWNSEND — Great Smoky Mountains Institute at Tremont received $1,500 thanks to the generosity of their neighboring community. Throughout the month of March, Tremont Institute was featured for Peaceful Side Social’s Sip, Savor + Support program, a fundraising initiative designed by the Townsend restaurant’s staff to support Blount County nonprofits.
The program provides an opportunity for Peaceful Side Social’s customers to round up their purchase costs to the nearest dollar and donate the change to the featured nonprofit. At the end of March, these small contributions resulted in the presentation of a check for $1,500 to support Tremont’s mission.
“We feel honored that the community provided so much support to Tremont over the month,” said Megan Womack, development manager at Tremont. “It may not have felt like much to the individual customers, but those little gifts added up, and now we’re able to put these community funds to good use connecting people with nature.”
Tremont Institute provides in-depth experiences through educational programs that celebrate ecological and cultural diversity, foster stewardship, and nurture appreciation for the outdoors. From summer camps to adult field classes, they welcome learners of all ages to their campus inside Great Smoky Mountains National Park for residential environmental education programs.
As part of the Sip, Savor + Support program, Peaceful Side Social’s staff was invited to spend a day with Tremont staff at Tremont’s second campus property in Townsend. There, they learned about Tremont’s mission to help connect people with nature firsthand as they explored their natural surroundings, engaged in guided reflections, and learned about Tremont’s year-round education programs.
Tremont Institute will be featured in the round-up program again in October.
“We’re just so thankful for the community and for Peaceful Side Social for giving back to Blount County nonprofits in this way,” said Womack. “A little bit really does add up.”
To learn more about Tremont’s environmental education programs or make a donation in support of their mission, visit www.gsmit.org.
