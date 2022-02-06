Alcoa Kiwanis Club is hosting its first chili supper fundraiser from 4:30-7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 11, at Alcoa High School. The meal will be served right before the Maryville vs. Alcoa basketball game to be held at Alcoa.
The cost of the meal is $7 and will include bowl of chili, toppings, dessert and drink. Proceeds will benefit Blount County Habitat for Humanity and Alcoa High School Key Club.
