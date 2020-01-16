The Knoxville Symphony Orchestra in collaboration with the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Commemorative Commission and The Carpetbag Theatre Inc. will present “A Night with the Arts: A Concert in Celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.” at 6 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 19, at the Tennessee Theatre.
The concert, free and open to the public, is sponsored by the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Commemorative Commission of Greater Knoxville. No tickets are required to attend this free performance.
The concert’s theme is “Let Freedom Ring: Through Social Justice, Economic Empowerment, Love, Peace & Unity.” KSO Resident Conductor James Fellenbaum conducts the Knoxville Symphony Chamber Orchestra joined by the Celebration Choir directed by Aaron Staple. The KSCO will perform Saint-Georges/ Bologne’s Symphony No. 2, Op. 11, William Still’s “Serenade” and accompany soloists Carolyn Wilkerson, Preston Johnson and Doris Talley. The performance will include drama and spoken word throughout the concert by members of the Carpetbag Theatre’s Homegrown Ambassadors Youth Program, directed by Jonathan Clark. The Celebration Choir will perform gospel songs including “Great is Thy Faithfulness,” “Praise” and “We Shall Overcome.”
