The birth and death dates etched in headstones do tell a story, but it’s the in-between material that has always fascinated people like Joe Emert.
So when he was approached about researching the veterans buried in Great Smoky Mountains National Park, he was all in.
He and others like Don Casada are now part of a group of detectives whose mission is to provide a database of all veterans buried in GSMNP. As of July 3, they had identified 163 who spanned the Revolutionary War to Vietnam, and including both sides of the Civil War. This massive and ongoing project includes both Tennessee and North Carolina.
The research has been posted on the web. The list of Blount County veterans stands at 35. They are buried in large church cemeteries and small family plots. Emert said he is certain all have not been found and documented. The names — Boring, Burchfield, Ghormley, Gregory, LeQuire, Myers, Oliver, Potter, Russell, Sparks, Tipton and Whitehead — are the foundational families of this area.
Emert is a sixth-generation Blount Countian who resides in Walland. He said it was back in January that he gave a talk on Sam Houston’s life in Maryville to the Tennessee Veterans Business Association. He is a member of the National Parks System Advisory Board and former president of the East Tennessee Historical Society.
Getting the ball rolling
After his presentation, Emert was approached by Marilyn Childress, president of the Veteran Heritage Site Foundation. She wanted to know if there was a list of all the veterans buried in the national park. Her organization wanted to honor them by placing flowers on their graves.
Emert talked with national park officials and learned the answer was no.
The quest began. Aiding Emert on this fact-finding mission is Sheila Evans of the Daughters of the American Revolution in Cocke County, Tennessee, and Don Casada, a member of Friends of the Bryson City Cemetery in Swain County, North Carolina.
There are estimated to be more than 100 cemeteries in GSMNP, Emert said. It is a sad reality, he said, that some will not be found due to their remote locations and lack of documentation.
“There are so many cemeteries that have been lost,” Emert said. “A lot of burials happened around cabins and were marked with only fieldstones. We will never know how many people are buried in the park.”
The database being compiled will include biographical data, cemeteries where the veterans are laid to rest, wars and units in which they served. Listed separately will be cenotaphs (headstones in a location without a body buried) and for cremated veterans, only the scattered ashes of individuals registered with GSMNP will be included.
Also, veterans originally buried in the park but whose bodies were moved to a new location from their original resting place before Fontana Dam flooding will be listed.
The project has been one that can be overwhelming when you consider there are 522,427 acres that make up the national park, which spans two states. A needle in a haystack is not an exaggeration.
Stumbling onto history
“One of the veterans who is on the Swain County list is buried in a two-grave cemetery marked with only fieldstones that is a good mile beyond the end of the Mingus Creek Trail,” Casada said. “I personally tripped across that cemetery several years ago while looking for old home sites.”
The church cemeteries in Cades Cove are probably the most visible (Cades Cove Primitive Baptist, Cades Cove Methodist and Cades Cove Missionary Baptist) and familiar to park visitors here. One of the more famous veterans buried in one of them is Randolph Shields, an author and descendant of one of the families who settled the Cove. He was a veteran of World War II and died in 1996. He is buried at the Methodist church.
Emert said there is no time frame for when this project will be complete. If there are family members of veterans buried in the park that are not part of this database, Emert and Casada said they would love to hear from them and add the names to the list.
Casada already has heard from 10 people since the project was announced weeks ago. “A couple are just folks asking for help, but several have provided additional names to be added,” he said. “Two of those who contacted me not only provided names but prepared short biographical sketches on one of their parents.”
As he worked on identifying the veterans from Swain and Haywood counties in North Carolina, Casada said he discovered many have no military grave markers, so he had to use birth and death dates to identify those who would have been of service age in the war periods; then he went in search of military records. He had done similar work for the Bryson City Cemetery.
Both Emert and Casada said they have to have some type of documentation that the person is a veteran. Casasa said he has used 27 different sources for Swain and Haywood counties, including War of 1812 pension applications, U.S. Veterans Affairs beneficiary identification records, World War II induction records and obituaries.
“My strong preference is to identify multiple sources, particularly for those dating back to the Civil War,” Casada said. “I try to both verify that the person in question actually served and record the specific service. In some cases, individuals served in multiple regiments, partly as a result of reorganizations. But there are some individuals who served on both sides of the Civil War.”
It gets personal
Although not a veteran himself, Emert’s roots trace back to Frederick Emert, who served in the Revolutionary War and settled in Sevier County. In fact, Pittman Center in that county was once called Emerts Cove, Emert said.
Additionally, one of Emert’s grandfathers was a bombardier in World War I and his dad was a pilot in World War II.
This project for him is a definite labor of love. Emert said he’s personally traipsed the woods in search of veterans’ graves so their stories are not lost.
“Ive been to many of them but not all,” he said. “Some are very remote.”
Frank March is working on a book that will document GSMNP graves, including those of veterans. It’s set to be published by UT Press in 2021. Emert said according to March, the largest cemetery in the park is the Whaley-Plemmons Cemetery in the Greenbrier area.
One of legendary musician Dolly Parton’s ancestors is a veteran, buried in one of the cemeteries in the park. Emert and Casada both said it is their hope that not only will they be able to document the names of veterans buried here, but to also share some of their stories.
“Every one of them has a story,” Emert said. “We are losing their stories every day. The stories — that’s what it’s all about for me. That is how people connect to the past.”
Where it goes from here
Casada added that he would like to start a photograph collection. These two researchers said they have been talking to universities, including the University of Tennessee, to see if this project could become a foundation for both undergraduate and graduate level research.
While this database of names isn’t scheduled to be published in book form, the work March has done on his book of park burials will be a helpful guide, Emert said. He is compiling a list of all headstones and directions to the locations, some that have been all but impossible to find.
“Directions to some of these cemeteries back in the wilderness part of the park are very lacking,” Emert said. “The directions and GPS coordinates will get people to the cemetery and back home again.”
The cemeteries in GSMNP are maintained by park officials, volunteers and family members. People with connections to the park still can be buried in some of them. And work moves forward to give veterans their due recognition.
“It has been incredible,” Emert said of the work. “It’s been very rewarding to me, and I think it has been rewarding for the families, too.”
