East Maryville Baptist Church, 1150 Brown School Road, Maryville, is holding its Spring Kids/Teen Consignment Sale for 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 5-8 p.m. today, March 25, and from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 26. There will be clothing for infants through teen, shoes, furniture, bedding, baby items, maternity clothing, toys and books.
Click the image to the left and log in to get your exclusive reader perks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.