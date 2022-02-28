Ashley Carrell, a student at Heritage High School, loves what she does and does what she loves — from horseback riding to managing the school’s cheerleading squad to dancing, bowling and pageants.
The soon-to-be 19-year-old has been a student in Blount County Schools since preschool at Rockford Elementary. And now that’s she’s hit the national stage as Miss US Star, she’s getting her message out far and wide about not letting her disability keep her on the sidelines.
Ashley is in CDC (Comprehensive Development Classroom) at Heritage. She was diagnosed with cerebral palsy but mom Shannon Carrell said her daughter lives life to the fullest. When she was crowned 2021 Miss US Star, Ashley needed a platform. She had no hesitation on what that would be.
“I can too!” is what this Blount County teen chose. Ask her teachers, friends and student body at HHS and they all know she lives it.
It was back in 2014 when Ashley began competing in pageants, with an organization called Miss Shining Star. It’s a nonprofit started in Knoxville for those with disabilities. It is absolutely free to participate.
This competitor, who is non-verbal, uses her iPad to talk and has used it during pageants to answer questions. She won Miss Shining Star twice in recent years and in 2020, won the first preliminary held for the Star division as Miss Halloween Spectacular Grand Supreme. That title came as a contestant with the AmeriFest pageant, which had opened up its competition to those with disabilities.
Other titles before the national title for Ashley included Miss Pigeon Forge Star Beauty Supreme, Miss Middle Tennessee Star Teen and Miss Middle Tennessee People’s Choice. She also took a state title, Miss Tennessee Star Beauty Supreme.
She won’t be competing again for AmeriFest until 2023, mom explained. She will crown her successor in July at the National Pageant in French Lick, Indiana. The next AmeriFest pageant in Tennessee will be in Gatlinburg starting March 11. This is where the next state title holders will be crowned, Shannon said.
The next competitions Ashley will compete in will be Miss Knoxville and Miss Rocky Top, Shannon said.
When Ashley won her national title, it was the first time the AmeriFest pageant had created the division for Ashley and others with disabilities. There were about 20 girls who competed, Shannon said. They were all Tennessee girls.
“This year, we are trying to grow it for the whole region,” this mom said. “We have already crowned a Miss Kentucky Star.”
Keeping her calendar full
Pageants take up only partial time for Ashley. She serves as the manager for the cheerleading squad at HHS, attending basketball and football games. She started cheering at Prospect Elementary in fourth and fifth grade. She then cheered for Heritage Middle School and now the high school.
“She is right there with them in her uniform,” Shannon said. “She loves being a Mountaineer and the support and love she gets from the fans are priceless.”
Ashley has also taken dance lessons and rides horses frequently with STAR, which stands for Shangri-la Therapeutic Academy of Riding in Lenoir City. She’s done that for years and also competes in Special Olympics in bowling and track and field.
“Her platform supports all activities,” Shannon said, “and not just pageants. Her platform is to promote all people with disabilities to get involved in whatever they can.”
Her mom admits Ashley loves the attention the pageants bring. They have helped build self-confidence, she explained, but have also done so much more for these girls.
“All of the moms agree the most positive thing from these pageants are the friendships they have made and will keep for years to come,” Shannon said. “The confidence the girls have gained on stage is also huge. They are celebrated and loved by all involved and it’s just a joy.”
Her public education career will end in 2025. Ashley will walk with the graduating class of 2024 since that is the freshman class she started high school with. Shannon said her daughter will graduate with four close friends.
Shannon praised Blount County Schools for giving Ashley such a positive and supportive experience. She said fellow students have included Ashley in so many activities and make her feel included and valued.
Ashley’s teacher, Keperly Camet, said this energetic teen makes the most of her opportunities.
“Ashley is an enthusiastic and active learner,” she said. “She participates in yearbook and art classes. Ashley is manager for the cheerleading squad. Heritage High School is proud of her accomplishments and representation of Heritage in her many pursuits. Ashley is loved and appreciated throughout our community.”
Special Olympics will return to Blount County this year after COVID forced its cancellation in recent times. Ashley has earned several gold medals for bowing. She cheers for the basketball games and participates in track and field, including the softball throw.
Shannon said pageants and taking part in so many activities in and out of school shows others with disabilities opportunities exist. Ashley has had a blast doing all of them.
“She is just a precious soul,” Shannon said. “She has always touched people’s hearts with her incredible smile. I think all things are for a reason. I think Ashley was put on this earth to shine a light. ... God gave her this beautiful light to open everyone’s eyes that being disabled doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy life like everyone else.”
