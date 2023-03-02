A necklace made from tenpenny nails, skirt fashioned from a drop cloth and shingles for shoes — it’s a fashion statement that turns heads but also raises money for a great cause.
Blount County Habitat for Humanity will present its annual Construction Couture from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, April 13 at the Hilton Knoxville Airport. Businesses and individuals will be competing for the coveted Golden Stiletto as they see who can raise the most money for this faith-based nonprofit and who walks away as the judges’ favorite.
Christine Clanton, a member of Rotary Club of Maryville, said her club has competed since 2018. She has served on the design team for Rotary’s fashion ensembles and has also been a model. In 2019, she and Ray Hightower dressed as robots, using HVAC materials provided by Roger Newman, a Rotary member. Their runway song was “Mr. Roboto.”
“I went shopping at Roger Newman Heating and Air,” Clanton explained. “We got everything for our costumes there.” She added that is the plan again for this year.
And while Clanton wouldn’t give away this year’s fashion secrets, she described them as “groovy.”
All of the six participating teams go all out to impress the judges and take home a prize, but Clanton said the real focus is on raising money for Habitat for Humanity. Rotary will have 16 of its members at the Construction Couture as one of the presenters. DENSO is also a presenting sponsor.
“Habitat is an amazing organization,” she said. “It does incredible work for our community. Through Maryville Rotary Club we can identify with all of that goodness they do. We support them every year.”
Everyone who has competed in the fashion show speaks of Pinkie Mistry as the one to beat. Mistry is a local artist who’s won every year she’s competed, either the judges’ prize or people’s choice. She is back in 2023.
She said she first became aware of this fundraiser after seeing it on social media. Last year’s creation by Mistry was a dress made from shingles. She already has started working on this year’s but wouldn’t reveal any details. And she said this will be her last year competing.
Mistry has a sponsor this year, Massey Electric. Over the years she has used family members and friends as her models. She admits to loving fashion, saying it is a dream of hers to become a fashion designer.
It takes close to two weeks to get the dress designed and completed, Mistry said. It can also be expensive to purchase materials; having a sponsor makes it less so, she said.
Like Clanton, this participant said working to help Habitat is a worthy cause. Mistry said she had the support to be able to build her first house when she was in her 20s. She wants others to become homeowners too.
“I want to be able to help somebody else have the chance to have the American dream and own a home,” she said.
As executive director of Blount County Habitat for Humanity, Mona Nair loves to see the excitement building for this annual event. The money raised at the Construction Couture will be used to build a Habitat home that empwers a woman. The owner has already been chosen, Nair said. She is a single mom with one son.
Building costs have gone up, Nair said, making this fundraiser even more important and necessary.
“It now takes $160,000 to build a house,” Nair said. Money from ticket sales, sponsors and audience voting all goes toward the goal of home ownership for someone in this community, she pointed out.
Emcees for the day will be Brian Tuggle abd Lori Tucker. Blount County Mayor Ed Mitchell will serve as one of three judges.
This entire event is organized by an all-volunteer committee headed up by Tracy Queen. Nair said it would not be possible were it not for these hard-working indivduals.
Besides Rotary of Maryville and Pinkie Mistry, another competitor again this year is Newell, who has taken home a Golden Stiletto and wants another. Brittney Simerly and Jennifer Price are the two leads for this team’s efforts.
Last year, the Newell design team featured a dress made from flooring, Simerly said. That creative design won them judges’ choice and a Golden Stiletto.
Simerly said she takes care of the behind-the-scenes details while Price is the creator of the dress and accessories. it can be a challenge to walk in something made out of flooring, Simerly said. But in then end, it’s always a fantastic show.
“Who doesn’t love watching a fun fashion show?” she asked.
As the incoming president of Rotary Club of Maryville, Laura Cavin has been asembling their team for the event. She said Mistry will be tough to beat, but all will be up to the challenge. Knowing the proceeds from the fashion show go to Habitat should be a strong motivator, she said.
“I feel like we do a lot of good things through Rotary, but I think we can do more,” Cavin said. “I would love to have a bigger impact and you can’g go wrong with Habitat.”
