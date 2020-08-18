If Dorothy “Dottie” Kidd invites you to dinner, you should excitedly accept the invitation.
The Alcoa resident and longtime cook has recipes for her mother’s stack cake, sourdough bread and other tried-and-true dishes. Kidd was a hairdresser for many years and received recipes from her customers. The notecards and pages of writing are ways to remember them, she said.
These days, Kidd cooks for her husband, Bob, and their daughter, Robin Spears, and family. But she also invites friends and neighbors over for dinner or takes them a dish if they are going through difficult times. She said for her, cooking is a way to connect with people and bring happiness.
Her time in the kitchen began when she was just 8 years old.
“We lived across from the Maryville Municipal Building in a big two-story house,” she recalled. “On Sundays, momma would give us money to go get ice cream. It was a tiny little place that stood about where the municipal building is now. They would let me dip the ice cream so I got mine for free. Momma got her nickel back. That was my first time helping out in a restaurant.”
Readers of Olivia Sipe’s column in The Daily Times probably have noticed she has shared Kidd’s recipes on occasion. The two have been friends for more than 20 years.
“It’s like we always knew each other,” Kidd said.
Sipe confessed that Kidd can get her to eat things she normally can’t stand, like green olives. Kidd has a recipe using them as an ingredient and Sipe said she cleans her plate every time.
“You don’t know how many people I have sold on peanut butter and pickle sandwiches,” Kidd added. “They are delicious with sweet pickles.” Of course she makes her own.
Kidd’s mother, Jessie Heaton, was the cook for Richy Kreme when it was a lunch counter in downtown Maryville. She made country-fried steak and creamed potatoes every day, Kidd said. When she was 12, Kidd was hired as a dishwasher there and eventually started waiting tables.
That is where she got the nickname Dottie; there were three Dorothys who worked there.
When she was 14, her mother had her own restaurant on U.S. Highway 411 South. For a time, the mother-daughter duo ran two restaurants so Kidd was in charge of one of them; she was only 16.
“It was called Old English Inn,” Kidd said. “There was a motel beside it. I did all of the cooking.”
Employees from area businesses would come for breakfast and dinner, she said.
Kidd’s chicken lasagna was getting rave reviews as she and Sipe gathered to talk. Kidd said it is certainly more fun to cook for a crowd than a few. If a neighbor is celebrating a birthday, she will be there with a casserole or special dessert. Some who come to her house leave with a special gift.
“I have neighbors who love my leftovers,” she said.
If there is one criticism, it is that Kidd cooks too many dishes. She said she has been told that on occasion. But this cook doesn’t see it that way. She wants to please her guests.
“I still cook like I am working in a restaurant because I try to cook everybody’s favorite,” she said. “You can eat what you like.”
Fruit salad, hot chicken salad, fiber bars, bean soup, chili, tomato pie, hash brown casserole — Kidd has recipes for all of them. She loves to cook breakfast, desserts and also casseroles like her lasagna. She’s getting ready to experiment with a Mexican variety.
When her daughter was in school and competing in different pageants, the winner was the one who raised the most money, Kidd said. Spears was certainly successful as her mom and grandmother made fried pies to sell.
“My mother made the best fried pies you could ever eat,” Kidd said. “The crust was really thin and crusty. We would make bunches and bunches of them.”
Paula Deen is a favorite celebrity chef of hers, but most of Kidd’s recipes come from friends. She also has a habit of trying a recipe and then tweaking it to make it her own. Add a little of this and a little of that, she explained. She loves poring over cookbooks, too.
“I read them like I am reading a book,” she said.
Chicken lasagna
Recipe redeveloped by Dottie Kidd
8-9 chicken breast halves
1 bottle Italian dressing
2 jars fire roasted tomato with garlic pasta sauce
1 can tomato paste
2 (24-ounce) cartons cottage cheese
2 1/2 tablespoons freshly chopped oregano
3 tablespoons chopped basil
2 tablespoons garlic powder
1/2 teaspoon pepper
2 (2 cup) bags shredded Italian 6 cheese blend
1 (2-cup bag) shredded mozzarella
1 (2-cup bag) shredded parmesan
Oven-ready lasagna noodles
Place chicken breast halves in slow cooker. Pour Italian dressing over chicken. Set pot to “low” and cook 6 hours or until very tender. Cool and tear into bite-sized pieces.
In a large bowl, mix pasta sauce and tomato paste. In a second large bowl, combine cottage cheese, herbs, garlic powder and pepper. Spray a 9x13 baking dish with non-stick spray. Spread 3/4 cup tomato mixture in prepared pan. Arrange four noodles over sauce. Spread about 1/3 of the cottage cheese mixture on noodles. Tear chicken into bite-sized pieces. Spread generously over cottage cheese. Sprinkle 2 1/2 cups of cheese blend over chicken. Repeat layering. End with tomato mixture. Spray a piece of foil generously with Pam. Cover dish tightly. Bake until hot and bubbly, about an hour, then remove foil. Sprinkle generously with shredded mozzarella and parmesan. Seal leftover cheeses well and save for another dish.
Cook’s note: This recipe can be made vegetarian with delicious results.
Strawberry Cakes
Strawberry cakes are very close to simple bread pudding. You will have to adjust the amount of sugar based on the sweetness of the strawberries.
Even though Kidd said she doesn’t like cooked blueberries, she thinks they would be very delicious in this recipe. So would peaches or blackberries. If you’re pondering apples, dice them small, sweeten, season with spices and cook gently in butter until tender.
6 large croissants, cubed
2 cups diced, fresh strawberries
4 ounces cream cheese, at room temperature
1/3 cup sugar
1 egg
1/4 cup half and half
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
2 tablespoons powdered sugar
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
In a medium bowl, toss cubed croissants with most of the strawberries. Spray a 12 muffin cup pan with Pam. Press croissant/strawberries loosely in cups. Lay the remaining berries on top. In a medium bowl, beat cream cheese, sugar, half and half, egg and vanilla until well combined. Divide mixture equally between cups. Pour mixture over slowly so it absorbs into the croissants. Bake 30-40 minutes or until custard is set and tops are golden. Dust with powdered sugar.
Layered Bars
1 (1-pound) package refrigerated chocolate chip cookie dough
1 cup butterscotch chips
1 cup peanut butter chips
1 cup chocolate chips
1 cup chopped pecans
1 can sweetened condensed milk
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray a 9x13 baking dish with a non-stick spray.
Press cookie dough evenly into prepared baking dish. Bake 15 minutes. Remove from oven and layer chips and nuts over dough. Pour condensed milk over all. Bake 30-35 minutes or until bubbly and golden. Cool and cut into squares.
Use any chip you prefer and you can make your own cookie dough from the Toll House cookie recipe.
Cook’s note: Watch bottom of pan carefully as the cookie dough burns easily. Placing a baking sheet under it will help, but watch it carefully anyway.
Dottie’s Bean Soup
2 tablespoons olive oil
1 medium onion, chopped
1 yellow bell pepper, chopped
1 green bell pepper, chopped
3 cups chicken or vegetable broth
1 can pinto beans, undrained
1 can kidney beans, undrained
1 can black beans, lightly rinsed and drained
1 can Rotel tomatoes
In a medium saucepan, saute onions and peppers in olive oil until tender. Add broth, beans and tomatoes. Bring to boil. Reduce heat and simmer 45 minutes.
Cook’s note: This may be the easiest-to-make soup in the world, but it’s way up close to the best.
Jessie Heaton’s Chili
This is Dottie Kidd’s mother ‘s recipe.
3 pounds ground beef
1/3 cup chili powder, or to taste
1 (15 ounce) can tomato sauce
1 cup water
Salt and pepper to taste
Crumble beef into a large, heavy sauce pot. Cool until no longer pink. Do not brown.
Add chili powder, tomato sauce, water. Add salt and pepper to taste. Bring to boil, reduce heat and simmer at least one hour. Stir occasionally. Add water as needed.
