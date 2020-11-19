Everett Senior Center, 702 Burchfield St., Maryville, has added a Corn Hole Club to its list of fun activities. The club meets the first, third and fifth Wednesdays of each month at 10:30 a.m. The activity is great exercise. Those who have never played are welcome to join in. The game is similar to horseshoes except with bean bags. For more information, call 865-983-9422.
