As the second quarter begins, Carpenters Middle School has very exciting activities planned for students and families. CMS always tries to keep the students and staff involved in various spirit-filled events to make sure their time there is special. From the chance to pie our principal, to the upcoming basketball season, October continues to be a busy month for the school.
As the coronavirus pandemic lives on, Carpenters still requires social distancing and face coverings. However, CMS cannot mask how excited we are for our cafeteria workers. Our awesome café ladies achieved a perfect ‘100’ on their health score once again. CMS appreciates everything they do for the students and staff.
Speaking of pie, how many students have thought about having the chance to pie their principal? “Cougar Madness” began on Oct. 26 and goes through Nov 6. Carpenters has a school-wide goal of $10,000 to help the school obtain the supplies and materials needed by the teachers and staff. From wearing neon colors. to having Vice Principal Jordan Ridenour spend all school day in a cougar costume (if funds are met), these upcoming two weeks will be spectacular.
Basketball season is almost here, so congratulations to the 2020-2021 Cougar basketball teams. Please be sure to come out and support these student athletes. On behalf of the student body, keep up the hard work, Cougars.
4-H is starting soon, so charge those computers and prepare for some virtual meetings. While that statement seems ironic given the typical thought of what the club represents, CMS wants to make sure the students have the opportunity to participate in these activities while still maintaining precautions due to COVID-19. Once again, Carpenters balances safety and student-involvement.
The Cougar Band will be having a Halloween concert on the 28th. The woodwind, brass,and percussion sections have been working diligently trying to perfect their pieces. While the concert will not be able to held in person, Molly Lyon, the CMS band director, will provide a link for families and staff to enjoy the Cougar Band’s performance virtually.
In other art-related news, Carpenters Middle School teacher Kendra Payne, has selected 13 students to make up the annual staff. This group of students will make decisions for the 2020-2021 yearbook, so a huge congratulations to them is in order. This yearbook will have many unprecedented events to capture for students to reflect back on years from now.
