Chilhowee View Community Center, 3229 Wilkinson Pike, Maryville, will host a country breakfast from 7:30-9:30 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 15. The menu will include ham, sausage, eggs, biscuits, gravy, grits, pancakes, orange juice, coffee and water. A suggested donation is $6 for adults and $3 for children.
All donations will be used for ongoing care of the community center. Memberships are available for $6 for a family or $3 for single. The rummage room will be open.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.