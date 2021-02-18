The 17th annual Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon race weekend will take place Oct. 2-3, 2021. Online registration for all races is open now. Click here to register today!
The Kids Run and 5K are scheduled for the evening of Saturday, Oct. 2, at 4:30 and 6 p.m., respectively. The marathon, half marathon and relay events are set for Sunday, Oct. 3, starting at 7:30 a.m.
To register, go to runsignup.com. More information can be found at knoxvillemarathon.com.
The fall 2021 event will feature in-person races starting at the iconic Sunsphere on the Clinch Avenue Viaduct and ending in World’s Fair Park, with various routes featuring downtown Knoxville, its beautiful surrounding neighborhoods and the University of Tennessee campus. Virtual options also will be available for those who wish to participate remotely.
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and potential restrictions on public gatherings in Knoxville, all 2021 races and supporting events were shifted from March to October. Race officials currently are confirming the race routes and planning additional festivities for finishers, families and fans to enjoy. More information will be announced as details become available.
“We are looking forward to a safe, in-person race weekend in October,” Race Director Jason Altman said. “Like many other organizations and event planners, the Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon faced many unexpected challenges during the past year. We are thrilled that we will be able to gather together this fall — to walk, jog, run, volunteer and cheer. Between now and then, keep training and racing toward your goals, and we’ll see you at the finish line!”
Everyone who deferred registration from 2020 to the 2021 Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon will be able to participate in the October events as planned. New participants are encouraged to register online.
Current registration fees include $65 for the full marathon; $50 for half-marathon and two-person relay; $40 for four-person relay; $25 for 5K; and $10 for Covenant Kids Run. Price increases for entry fees will go into effect March 1.
“We are thankful for the community’s patience and understanding as we have rerouted this year’s events to ensure a safe, in-person race weekend,” Covenant Health President and CEO Jim VanderSteeg said. “As the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine continues, we encourage everyone to continue to practice social distancing, wear a mask and wash your hands to slow the spread of illness. We wish everyone a safe and healthy year leading up to race weekend and look forward to seeing you in October.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.