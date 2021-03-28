He’s 73 now, the father of two and grandfather to four, but James Watkins hasn’t shed the memories of those years decades ago when his country asked for his help and he stepped forward.
Watkins was living in Friendsville and was a student at Friendsville High School. He was 20 at the time and the Vietnam War was waging. He said he figured if he stayed in school, that might exempt him from overseas service. However, Watkins received numerous notices by mail that his number was going to be called — and soon.
So this young Blount Countian made the decision to join the Navy, not an easy one when you consider Watkins had never been around water before; two of his cousins had drowned, so his mom never let him get close.
“I never touched water until I went to boot camp,” Watkins said. He said the only way he made it through boot camp was because a fellow comrade helped him with his underwater skills. He had to be able to plunge into deep waters and emerge on his own.
“We would go out at 2 a.m. and practice,” this veteran said. “He got me ready.”
On Friday morning, Watkins was surrounded by his son, Jason, daughter, Lucinda Hodges, and granddaughter, Faith Hodges, in front of the War Dead Memorial at Blount County Courthouse. They were there, along with Nathan Weinbaum, veterans service officer for Blount County, other veterans and friends for a special ceremony.
He was presented a Quilt of Valor by members of Village Quilters and the Quilt of Valor Foundation. Arliss Barber did the presentation, telling him how much his service mattered to this country. She said the quilt is a tangible reminder that will wrap him in warmth.
It was an emotional day for Watkins, who just lost his wife, Cindy, six weeks ago. They were married 45 years. She was the one who initially filled out the paperwork to have the Quilt of Honor presented to her husband. Cindy also had a stone made to honor her husband’s service. It sits in a flower bed at the family home.
Watkins left Friendsville High School in 1968 to serve. He was on the USS Seminole as a boatswain’s mate. That ship was deployed to Vietnam in 1969 to transport Marines and equipment between Da Nang and Saigon.
His men were subjected to many close calls, Watkins said, but there was one day he particularly remembers and shudders. A boy, perhaps 8 or 9 years old, had come to the beach in Da Nang wanting to engage these seamen in play. Watkins was a willing participant.
But a fellow servicemen who had been here before, did some further inspecting. The boy, Watkins said, had on a jacket, peculiar for the climate. It was discovered he was rigged with explosives. Watkins said the enemy’s plan was to get the boy on the boat and then set off the explosion.
Instead, the men left the area immediately and got back to the ship, able to see another day.
It would be a year and a half that Watkins would serve aboard the USS Seminole in Vietnam. Later, he was sent to the USS Washburn. He received an honorable discharge in 1970.
Watkins came back to his East Tennessee home. He went to night school and earned his high school diploma in 1972.
That he spent most of his time on a ship is something Watkins is grateful for. He knows some foot soldiers who weren’t so lucky. He made friends with some of the Marines his ship transported; one of them gave Watkins his knife, and he has it to this day.
He has shared his stories over the years but also understands when some war veterans choose to keep the pain and horrors of war inside.
“I told a Marine, ‘at least I know where I am going to sleep tonight,’” he said.
The Marine then told Watkins he also knew where his head would lay as well.
“He said, ‘If I have time to dig a hole, I sleep in it. If I didn’t, I just slept on the ground.’”
Watkins estimates he was on land maybe six or seven times while aboard the USS Seminole. They transported mostly vehicles, he said.
It was easy to hear the gratefulness in his voice for making it out alive. That fellow seaman who helped him through boot camp today lives in Johnson City. Watkins has kept in touch over the years.
During the Quilt of Valor ceremony, Watkins had the Quilt of Valor draped over his shoulder by Barber. She said the colors represent all of us as individuals and the batting layer represents warmth. The stitches show strength. Watkins was also given a certificate.
A lot of living has taken place since this 20-year-old man from Blount County boarded a ship for a war he didn’t understand. Watkins said he remembers when he was told he was on his way to Vietnam.
“I said ‘Where is that?’” this veteran recalled.
“Somebody said, ‘it’s a country across the ocean,’” Watkins said a fellow shipmate answered.
“I knew it couldn’t be good,” Watkins remembers thinking.
Despite many close calls during his time in Vietnam, Watkins said he considered re-enlisting, but changed his mind. That was the right decision, he explained. “I came home.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.