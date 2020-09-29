Zoo Knoxville is hosting its final “Craft Bear Night” of the season from 5-8 p.m. Thursday. This family-friendly evening features craft beers from breweries, a food truck and an Octoberfest-inspired menu.
Selected craft beers from local breweries will be available for purchase all day and at 5 p.m. a food truck arrives and special menu items will be offered at the zoo’s restaurants. Wine, other beer selections and non-alcoholic beverages are also available for purchase.
With 53 acres to explore, the zoo offers guests plenty of space to safely distance while enjoying the weather and wildlife. The Fuzzy-Go-Round Carousel and Zoo Choo Train will also be open, weather permitting.
Brews from Elst Brewing Company and Alliance Brewing Co. will be featured along with EnjoyLatinFood food truck. The zoo’s special menu includes an Octoberfest sausage trio, Guinness bratwurst, wienerschnitzel on a stick, three-cheese spätzle, cheeseburgers and giant Bavarian pretzels. Visit the zoo’s web site at zooknoxville.org or the zoo’s Facebook page @zooknoxville, for information on featured food and drinks.
A general admission ticket is required for ages 4 and up. Parking is $5 per vehicle. Annual passholders and Circle of Friends members get free entry and parking.
All food and beverage are an additional purchase and valid ID is required for beer and wine purchases. Tickets may be purchased online in advance at zooknoxville.org or at the front gate.
