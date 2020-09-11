Zoo Knoxville is hosting family-friendly “Craft Bear Nights” featuring craft beers from local breweries, a food truck and an Octoberfest-inspired menu from their own chef. Craft Bear Nights are from 5 until 8 p.m. each Thursday in September.
Selected craft beers from local breweries will be available for purchase all day and at 5:00 p.m. a food truck arrives and special menu items will be offered at the zoo’s restaurants. Wine, other beer selections, and non-alcoholic beverages are also available for purchase.
With 53 acres to explore, the zoo offers guests plenty of space to safely distance while enjoying the weather and wildlife. The Fuzzy-Go-Round Carousel, Zoo Choo Train, and Clayton Safari Splash will also be open, weather permitting.
On Thursday, Sept. 17, Albright Grove Brewing Co. and Next Level Brewing Co. will be featured along with Penne For Your Thoughts food truck. The zoo’s special menu for both nights include an Octoberfest sausage trio, Guinness bratwurst, wienerschnitzel on a stick, three- cheese spätzle, cheeseburgers, and giant Bavarian pretzels. Visit the zoo’s web site at zooknoxville.org or the zoo’s Facebook page @zooknoxville, for updated information on featured food and drinks.
“We are trying new ways to make the zoo available and enjoyable for our guests,” said Lisa New, President and CEO. “We also want to help the local breweries who have supported us with our fundraising events. When we saw that many of our zoo colleagues in other cities were hosting evenings like this that are safe and fun, we knew we wanted to offer that to Knoxville.”
A general admission ticket is required for ages 4 and up. Parking is $5 per vehicle. Annual passholders and Circle of Friends members get free entry and parking. All food and beverage are an additional purchase and valid I.D. is required for beer and wine purchases. Tickets may be purchased online in advance at zooknoxville.org or at the front gate.
Zoo Knoxville is a nonprofit entity situated on 53 wooded acres just east of downtown Knoxville off exit 392 of Interstate 40.
