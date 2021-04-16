Zoo Knoxville’s family-friendly Craft Bear Nights featuring craft beers, a food truck and special menu items from their own chef are back by popular demand. Craft Bear Nights will take place from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday in April.
Beginning at 5 p.m. selected craft beers will be available for purchase, the food truck will be on site, and special menu items exclusively available in the evening will be offered at the zoo’s restaurants. Wine, other beer selections, and non-alcoholic beverages are also available for purchase.
The entire zoo will be open to explore, including the all-new Clayton Family Amphibian and Reptile Conservation Campus (ARC). The state-of-the-art ARC is an $18 million, 2.5-acre expansion featuring 85 species of reptiles and amphibians in indoor and outdoor habitats.
It brings 40 new species to Zoo Knoxville, including Cuban crocodiles, King cobras, Lake Titicaca frogs, West African dwarf crocodiles, a Malaysian giant river turtle and a Linne’s two-toed sloth. The Fuzzy-Go-Round Carousel and Zoo Choo Train will also be open, weather permitting.
April 22 will feature the Penne for your Thoughts truck and April 29 will feature Gus and Son Greek Grill. Beverage offerings will include a selection of beer, cider, wine and non-alcoholic drinks each evening. Visit the zoo’s website at zooknoxville.org or the zoo’s Facebook page @zooknoxville, for updated information on featured food and drinks.
A general admission ticket is required for ages 4 and up. Parking is $5 per vehicle. Zoo Knoxville members get free entry and parking. All food and beverage are an additional purchase and valid I.D. is required for beer and wine purchases. Tickets may be purchased online in advance at zooknoxville.org or at the front gate.
Zoo Knoxville is a nonprofit entity situated on 53 wooded acres just east of downtown Knoxville. Zoo Knoxville features exhibits of wild animals in natural habitats and is world renowned for its efforts in conservation and species survival. Zoo Knoxville is nationally accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) and is committed to the highest standards in animal care and well-being, ethics, conservation, and education.
Knoxville’s largest attraction, the zoo is open every day except Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. For more information visit zooknoxville.org.
