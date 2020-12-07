For the ninth year in a row, Amanda Armstrong and her Beautifully Made Holiday Fair Trade Market have set up shop in Blount County, altered a bit due to COVID-19, but with its same mission to positively impact the globe.
The popular event opened on Dec. 4 at Vienna Coffee House in Maryville and has four days left, Wednesday, Dec. 9, through Saturday, Dec. 12. The upstairs of Vienna is stocked full of handmade Christmas ornaments, home decor, jewelry, bags, wallets, baskets, coffee, spices, pottery, Nativity sets, dolls, items made from soap stone and recycled metals. All of the items were made by artisans from impoverished countries who are getting paid a fair wage as they work to provide for their families.
Armstrong works with craftspeople from Haiti, where she and husband, Josh Armstrong, founded Freedom House in 2014 for children rescued from slavery and other forms of abuse. In addition, artisans from countries like Guatemala, India, Mexico, Africa, Pakistan and Vietnam are part of this fair trade-certified business. Proceeds from the holiday sale go back into the hands of the ones who made the products so they can earn a living.
“We have close to 30 countries represented,” Josh Armstrong said. “All of them are considered underdeveloped regions.”
This will be the fourth year Beautifully Made Holiday Fair Trade Market has been held at Vienna. It was previously at Armstrong’s church, The Vineyard Maryville, where Josh Armstrong is missions pastor. In the early years, it was known as the Haitian Market. There is no admission fee.
Because of COVID-19, Amanda has operated the holiday market a little differently this year. She is requiring everyone to wear face masks and limiting the number of people who can shop at any given time. Reservations had been taken, but that is no longer a requirement.
Shoppers will be greeted at the base of the stairs and directed to the market.
Beautifully Made has been fair trade-certified since 2017. Each year of the show there are familiar products but also new artisans who contribute their unique items, the Armstrongs said. There are ways to sponsor the 25 children who are residents of Freedom House, such as the purchase of T-shirts and certain ornaments and the fingerprint necklaces made by the children.
In addition to being able to shop in person, Beautifully Made is offering shoppers the chance to choose items online. Those who are interested in that shopping experience can visit beautifullymadefairtrade.com. “She put a lot more of the stuff on there this time because of COVID,” Josh said.
Missionaries to Haiti
This young couple are the parents of two children. They were introduced to Haiti when Josh and Amanda became missionaries there in 2011. It was during that time that Amanda saw the artistic talents of many Haitians and sought ways to help them sell their products.
The first market was held at the end of 2011 in Maryville. The Armstrongs lived in Haiti for three years before coming home to Blount County.
Amanda said she is grateful for all of the support this community has shown over the years. She said between $300,000 and $400,000 has been raised to help families living in poverty across the world. As many as 1,000 people have come to shop over the few days the event has been held each year. Many are repeat customers.
One of the appeals of markets like this is the opportunity to give twice, Amanda and Josh have said over the years. The first are the people receiving the handmade gift; the second are the individuals who took the time to create them.
Freedom House has benefitted from this ministry. Property recently was purchased in Haiti on which a transitional house will be constructed for the kids, along with a family empowerment center that will “equip families to thrive spiritually, educationally and economically,” Josh said. He said a timeline for the project isn’t worked out yet due to COVID-19 and the political situation in Haiti.
The Armstrongs have a leadership team at Freedom House in Haiti but they go back with a local team many times over the course of a year.
“There are 25 children who live there but we also have been and are continuing to expand to help families around the facility. It is growing significantly,” Josh said.
